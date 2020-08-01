Listen Live

WATCH: Taylor Swift Releases New Video For New Version Of ‘Cardigan’

It's called 'Cabin In Candlelight'

Taylor Swift is full of surprises for us this summer! She has just released a new version of her first single ‘Cardigan’ off her latest album folklore.

This alternate version is stripped down showcasing her vocals. It was available as a digital download, on CD, Vinyl and 12-inch single pressed on white vinyl only for 24 hours until midnight on July 30.

Watch the video below:


folklore broke records, selling over 1.3 million copies around the world in just one day.

