WATCH: Taylor Swift Releases New Video For New Version Of ‘Cardigan’

Taylor Swift is full of surprises for us this summer! She has just released a new version of her first single ‘Cardigan’ off her latest album folklore.

This alternate version is stripped down showcasing her vocals. It was available as a digital download, on CD, Vinyl and 12-inch single pressed on white vinyl only for 24 hours until midnight on July 30.

The video for cardigan “cabin in candlelight” version is out now using new behind-the-scenes footage from the album photoshoot. You can watch it here: https://t.co/rsSvCRO6P3 pic.twitter.com/7lAbxpLybG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 30, 2020

Watch the video below:



YouTube / Taylor Swift

folklore broke records, selling over 1.3 million copies around the world in just one day.