WATCH: The Final Trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level
Coming in December
Two years ago this December ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ was released and it surpassed our expectations. The movie generated over $950 million at the box office and was an instant classic with families on movie night.
This December the 3rd installment in the Jumani franchise will be released. It’s a sequel to the 2017 hit and it has A LOT to live up to.
✔️ New Places
✔️ New Faces
✔️ Next Level
Watch the final trailer for #JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL, in theaters December 13. pic.twitter.com/3pqxIPlWqe
— Jumanji: The Next Level (@jumanjimovie) October 31, 2019