Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

WATCH: The Final Trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level

Coming in December

By Darryl on the Drive, Dirt/Divas

Two years ago this December ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ was released and it surpassed our expectations. The movie generated over $950 million at the box office and was an instant classic with families on movie night.

This December the 3rd installment in the Jumani franchise will be released. It’s a sequel to the 2017 hit and it has A LOT to live up to.

Related posts

Montreal Has Delayed Halloween Until Friday

John Cena Donates $500,000 To Responders Battling California Wildfires

Pam Anderson Wants Prisons In Canada To Go Vegan