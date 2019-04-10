Watch: The First Full-Length Trailer For Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Remake Is Finally Here

After dropping a teaser back in November, Disney has finally revealed the first full-length trailer for their remake of The Lion King, offering up first glimpses of Beyoncé’s Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Scar, and John Oliver’s Zazu.

Disney fans will rejoice, as the trailer shows clips of the original film replicated scene for scene, from Simba’s transformation into adulthood to Mufasa’s speech on the mountain. “Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance,” Mufasa says in the trailer. “While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give.”

Watch the trailer for The Lion King below.

The forthcoming Jon Favreau-directed film also stars Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, and Eric Andre and Keegan-Michael Key as the hyenas. Additionally, Beyoncé, Elton John, and Hans Zimmer all contributed to the flick’s soundtrack.

The Lion King is set to hit theatres on July 19th, 2019.