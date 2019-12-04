WATCH: The First Trailer for ‘No Time to Die’

“No Time to Die” the 25th James Bond film trailer arrived today, (Dec. 4.)

Daniel Craig is the 4th actor to portray James Bond for the multi-billion dollar franchise, following Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan. This will be Daniel Craig’s last movie playing 007.

Judging by the ‘No Time to Die’ trailer, the next new Bond could be Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel’s Maria Rambeau). She appears as a double-o, but many rumours have her pegged to become 007.

The villain is played by Rami Malek. Who’s coming off a life-changing 2018 having portrayed, Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, for which he received critical acclaim and won several awards, including an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actor.

No Time to Die hits theaters April 10, 2020