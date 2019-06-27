Listen Live

Watch: The first trailer for the Charlie’s Angels reboot is here

The reboot will hit theatres November 15th

By Kool Celebrities

Charlie’s Angels are back and they’ve got an all-new line up. The upcoming reboot is directed by Elizabeth Banks (who also plays one of 3 ‘Bosley’s’ in the movie) and stars of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the new trio. They play Sabina Wilson, Elena Houghlin and Jane Kano,  who are sent on an assignment to handle a dangerous new technology after a whistleblower alerts them to its existence.

Charlie’s Angels hits theatres November 15th.

Related posts

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of “Genie In A Bottle”

LISTEN: Just Freddie Mercury and a Piano

Beyoncé & Donald Glover Sing, ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’

Endgame Back in Theatres: New Scenes

Watch: P!nk releases new video for ’90 Days’

VIDEO: Ed Sheeran’s Obsession With Ketchup Turned Commercial

There Are A Lot Of Celebrities In Taylor Swifts New Music Video For ” You Need To Calm Down”

Paramount Details New Animated Spice Girls Film

Raptors Fans Say Sorry by Donating to KD’s Charity