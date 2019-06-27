Watch: The first trailer for the Charlie’s Angels reboot is here

Charlie’s Angels are back and they’ve got an all-new line up. The upcoming reboot is directed by Elizabeth Banks (who also plays one of 3 ‘Bosley’s’ in the movie) and stars of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the new trio. They play Sabina Wilson, Elena Houghlin and Jane Kano, who are sent on an assignment to handle a dangerous new technology after a whistleblower alerts them to its existence.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Charlie’s Angels hits theatres November 15th.