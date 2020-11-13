Watch: The Fresh Prince 30th Anniversary Cast Reunion Trailer is Here!

This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air . The show debuted in September of 1990 and aired until May 1996.

Will Smith was just 22 when the show began. He says of his cast mates, “These are the people who made me the man I am today. And I couldn’t let this [30th anniversary] go by without marking the occasion”

Despite COVID, the cast was able to get together to reminisce about the show and their time together. James Avery, who played Uncle Phil passed away in 2013, but the rest of the cast was there.

The documentary reunion will arrive November 19th on HBO Max. Smith just shared the trailer. Check it out below!