WATCH: The New Trailer for ‘Top Gun Maverick’

Tom Cruise was on stage at Comic Con San Diego today where he unveiled the new ‘Top Gun Maverick’ movie trailer.

Just before the big reveal Tom Cruise told fans this movie is, “a love letter to aviation.”

Tom Cruise on the #TopGun sequel, “Everything you see in this movie is real.” Watch the trailer here: https://t.co/gNrYeTGyiR pic.twitter.com/NraECdEMqB — Variety (@Variety) July 18, 2019

Tom Cruise just turned 57 years-old on July 3rd.

When ‘Top Gun’ first came out, Tom Cruise was only 24 but as he wears those aviator glasses and flight bomber jacket again, (33 years later) this guy STILL LOOKS THE SAME!