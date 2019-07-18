Listen Live

WATCH: The New Trailer for ‘Top Gun Maverick’

Maverick is back

By Darryl on the Drive, Dirt/Divas

Tom Cruise was on stage at Comic Con San Diego today where he unveiled the new ‘Top Gun Maverick’ movie trailer.

Just before the big reveal Tom Cruise told fans this movie is, “a love letter to aviation.”

Tom Cruise just turned 57 years-old on July 3rd.

When ‘Top Gun’ first came out, Tom Cruise was only 24 but as he wears those aviator glasses and flight bomber jacket again, (33 years later) this guy STILL LOOKS THE SAME!

