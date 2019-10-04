WATCH: The Rock Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to a 100 Year-Old Grandma

Earlier this week Dwayne Johnson sang to a 100 year-old fan named Marie Grover from Philadelphia.

Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.

(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝 https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019

I don’t know how The Rock finds any extra time between acting in movies, lifting weights and being with his family. Yet, somehow he has found time to re-appear on tonight’s WWE Smackdown premiering on Fox with a blue carpet special at 7.30pm ET and then the main show at 8pm ET.