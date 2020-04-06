WATCH: This Adele Parody Song of “Hello” Will Make Your Day

Wichita singer-songwriter Chris Mann, who came in fourth on the second season of NBC’s The Voice, has been making parody songs about the struggles of staying inside during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Hello, can you hear me? I am shouting out to neighbors who I used to like to see when were outside and free. Is there something else to watch besides the news and ‘Finding Dory?'” he sings. “The social distance between us and I’m freaking out!”

“They’re saying stay home til July?!?!?!”

Watch the hilarity below:



YouTube / Chris Mann Music

He also did “My Corona” and “Stay Home Vogue.” Check them out on his YouTube Channel.