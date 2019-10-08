Listen Live

WATCH: This Gender Reveal Went WAY Wrong

America's Funniest Gender Reveal Fails could be a new TV Show

By Darryl on the Drive

Gender Reveal Parties have become a massive trend in the last 5 years.

Gender Reveal Party Fails has become one of the funniest viral ways to enjoy an announcement gone wrong.

They don’t all go off without a hitch though, this was the most recent one that went wrong before it went WAY wrong…

