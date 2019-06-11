Listen Live

WATCH: Tim Hortons Commercial of Canadian Diversity

Featuring Raptors Superfan, Nav Bhatia...

By Darryl on the Drive

Nav Bhatia earned the title of Raptors Superfan.


His story of coming to Canada, finding work, representing the Raptors and giving back to the community is an absolute inspiration.

He’s typically on TV during the game several different times because he literally sits underneath the net.

Nav hasn’t missed a single Home Game for the last 24 years and is widely respected by staff of Scotiabank Arena, players and celebrity fans including Drake.

This remarkable and historic NBA Championship Playoff run by the Raptors has brought the country together.

Canada represents diversity and Tim Hortons has released a commercial featuring Nav Bhatia that perfectly embodies this.

