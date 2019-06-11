WATCH: Tim Hortons Commercial of Canadian Diversity

Nav Bhatia earned the title of Raptors Superfan.



His story of coming to Canada, finding work, representing the Raptors and giving back to the community is an absolute inspiration.

That while the world is building walls, Canada is building bridges. A guy like @superfan_nav is our best symbol of that. He’s not just a guy from Toronto. He *is* Toronto. A place where people work hard, make it, and still care enough to give back. pic.twitter.com/K5do9KqjgE — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 26, 2019

He’s typically on TV during the game several different times because he literally sits underneath the net.

Nav hasn’t missed a single Home Game for the last 24 years and is widely respected by staff of Scotiabank Arena, players and celebrity fans including Drake.

This remarkable and historic NBA Championship Playoff run by the Raptors has brought the country together.

The entire arena sang the Canadian National Anthem 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/gUDcntQqVI — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

Canada represents diversity and Tim Hortons has released a commercial featuring Nav Bhatia that perfectly embodies this.