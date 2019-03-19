Listen Live

WATCH: Toy Story 4 Official Trailer

Yeah, we're gonna cry!

By Host Blogs, Kool Parents, Lisa Morgan

The history-making franchise continues. Twenty four years after the first feature-length film to be entirely computer-animated was released; twenty four years after we first met Woody and Buzz and the rest of the gang, the story continues.

Disney has just released the official trailer for Toy Story 4 and it’s clear that, while the kids will enjoy it, the story will tug on our now-adult heart strings just like Toy Story 3. So, bring your tissues to the theatre June 21st, 2019.

Watch the trailer:

 

 

Images: Disney Pixar/ Twitter

Related posts

Must See: A Short Film on Inclusion

The First Teaser Trailer For Disney’s Live Action The Lion King Is Out!

WATCH: Toy Story 4 Teaser Trailer from Disney