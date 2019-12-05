WATCH: Trailer for live-action Mulan

Disney has released the trailer for Mulan, which comes out March 27th, 2020.

I have not been thrilled with Disney remaking their classic animated films as live-action: seeing clips of Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King were enough for me to know I didn’t want to watch them. But, this one looks fantastic!

Disney says: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. “Mulan” features a celebrated international cast [and is] based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Image: Disney/Youtube