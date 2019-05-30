Watch: Vance Joy drops intimate acoustic cover of P!nk’s ‘What About Us’

While gearing up to embark as an opener for Pink on her European stadium tour this summer, Vance Joy has dropped a warm, intimate cover of the punk pop star’s “What About Us.”

Joy dropped a stunning acoustic cover of her hit track as he plays a simple, yet powerful acoustic guitar line and allows his vocals to shine at the forefront. The accompanying video is just as heartfelt, as the folky indie artist sits in the middle of a studio, guitar in hand, and allows himself to truly feel the emotion of the acoustic tune.

Watch Vance Joy cover “What About Us” below.