WATCH: Vancouver Choir Covers ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Pandemic-Style

Mariah Carey's classic has been transformed into a Christmas song fit for 2020

Christmas 2020 is going to be a Christmas like no other so we kind of need Christmas music that’s suited for this year. And a choir from Vancouver has done just that. Its a 2020 version of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ by the Virtual Pop Choir in Vancouver. It incorporates everything we love and hate about 2020. The song’s fictional Christmas list includes a mask that doesn’t fog up glasses, more shows to stream while baking sourdough and, of course, a vaccine.

Watch the hilarity below:


