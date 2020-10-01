WATCH: Weird Al Summarizes Tuesday’s Weird Events

2020 has been a WEIRD year and it continues with Tuesday’s 2020 Presidential Debate.

Regardless of your political beliefs, you can watch that spectacle from a safe distance and recognize that this is a WEIRD YEAR.

Such mentions of the word WEIRD spawns the legendary Weird Al Yankovic from his cave.

Weird Al decided to make a theme song for the most recent debate, “We’re All Doomed”.

He took clips from the debate and put a track to it. It’s hilarious!

This gives me big like, early 2000’s vibes of auto-tuning every single interview and cutting together to make a song.

We remember the most iconic moment for us here in Canada:

2020 is a year man. Holy.