WATCH: Will Ferrell Takes Over All 6 Late-Night Shows

Ron Burgundy is back! He was on all of the late-night shows in one night.

During his sets (which were all different), he did stand-up on trade war with Canada, he heckled New York Yankees players and even went Canadian and gave a shout-out to Shawn Mendes, who just a had a birthday.

On the Late Late Show, he dissed Trump and went on about his struggle with PayPal.



