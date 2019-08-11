WATCH: Will Ferrell Takes Over All 6 Late-Night Shows
As Ron Burgundy
Ron Burgundy is back! He was on all of the late-night shows in one night.
During his sets (which were all different), he did stand-up on trade war with Canada, he heckled New York Yankees players and even went Canadian and gave a shout-out to Shawn Mendes, who just a had a birthday.
Check him out on Jimmy Fallon:
YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
On the Late Late Show, he dissed Trump and went on about his struggle with PayPal.
YouTube / The Late Late Show with James Corden