Waves Crashed Through Wasaga Beach Last Night

The wind was so bad it may have kept you up through the night last night. It produced a relentless assault of 4+ metre waves crashing the shore of Georgian Bay.

(photo credit: Marty Frampton)

The results of last night in daylight today aren’t good at Beach Area 1 in Wasaga Beach.

There has been reduced beach sand to enjoy for most of the Summer. A major clean up was also required from high water at Beach 1 back in August.