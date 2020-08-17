We Can Learn A Thing Or Two About This Pandemic Through The Past

It appears that many people would rather risk getting sick than be celibate. History repeats itself, so why not learn a few things from the past.

For example, in 1918 the Spanish flu killed 50 million people worldwide. So what did people do to protect themselves when needing a little affection.

One thing they did to make kissing safer was smooching through a handkerchief, perhaps this is why we call it hanky-panky?

In 1918, an article in Popular Science Monthly encourages people to kiss using a pan…

“Scientists warn us that kisses are unhygienic — transmitting all sorts of dangerous disease germs. Most of us are willing to run this risk, but there are always a few careful ones who strive after the pure and perfect kiss,” the article continued.