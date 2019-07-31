We don’t Compliment Each Other Like We Used To

The survey found that on average, people may get four compliments per day now with 40% of peopling wishing they heard more.

Three quarters of people said they felt a confidence boost when receiving compliments.

The average person says that their significant other doesn’t really compliment them the way they used to. Married people giver few compliments after six-years together.

The survey also found that we give praise more than we receive it. What are the compliments we want to hear the most?

“You make me laugh” . . . “You look young” . . . and “I like your haircut.”

