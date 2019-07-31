We don’t Compliment Each Other Like We Used To
We have social media to thank because people are used to receiving compliments or likes online instead of face to face.
The survey found that on average, people may get four compliments per day now with 40% of peopling wishing they heard more.
Three quarters of people said they felt a confidence boost when receiving compliments.
The average person says that their significant other doesn’t really compliment them the way they used to. Married people giver few compliments after six-years together.
The survey also found that we give praise more than we receive it. What are the compliments we want to hear the most?
“You make me laugh” . . . “You look young” . . . and “I like your haircut.”