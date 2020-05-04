We Hit Snooze How Many Times Before Rolling Out Of Bed?

A Survey of 2,000 people (USA) looked into all things sleep and found some pretty interesting things. It appears that people really love their beds.

Almost half (49%) of people said that the reason they hit snooze so much is because they are too comfortable in their beds. Half of people admitted that they’d love it if their parents would wake them up in the morning like they did when they were younger.

This poll was done on behalf of Mattress Nerd, and found that most people use their smartphone alarms to wake them up, but just under a quarter still opt for an old-school alarm clock to jar them awake in the am’s…

The survey found that it takes the average person 24 minutes to actually get out of bed and get their day started, only after two alarms and hitting snooze twice.. People also admit to changing their alarm wake up times an average of 38 times a year.

Why is it so hard to wake up and get going? Here are some of the reasons:

Staying up too late

Watching TV

A negative event in their personal life

An uncomfortable mattress

On the flip side, 18% of people say they usually wake up happy with 11% saying they wake up usually motivated and ready to face the day.

