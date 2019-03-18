We Now Know The Air Dates And How Long Each Episode Will Be For Game Of Thrones!

HBO has already told us that the 8th season of Game of Thrones will begin on April 14th…. We now know how long each episode will be and this is a big deal since there are only 6 episodes to watch!

The first episode will only be 54 minutes… The third episode is the longest which is leading fans to speculate that this will be the epic battle episode at Winterfell…

Here are the rest of the dates and times for GOT season 8!

Episode 2 – 58 minutes – April 21

Episode 3 – 1 hour, 22 minutes – April 28

Episode 4 – 1 hour, 18 minutes – May 5

Episode 5 – 1 hour, 20 minutes – May 12

Episode 6 (the series finale!) – 1 hour, 20 minutes – May 19