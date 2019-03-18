We Now Know The Air Dates And How Long Each Episode Will Be For Game Of Thrones!
Winter is coming!
HBO has already told us that the 8th season of Game of Thrones will begin on April 14th…. We now know how long each episode will be and this is a big deal since there are only 6 episodes to watch!
The first episode will only be 54 minutes… The third episode is the longest which is leading fans to speculate that this will be the epic battle episode at Winterfell…
Here are the rest of the dates and times for GOT season 8!
Episode 2 – 58 minutes – April 21
Episode 3 – 1 hour, 22 minutes – April 28
Episode 4 – 1 hour, 18 minutes – May 5
Episode 5 – 1 hour, 20 minutes – May 12
Episode 6 (the series finale!) – 1 hour, 20 minutes – May 19