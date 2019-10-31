We Spend About 20 Minutes Researching Prices Before We Buy A Holiday Gift!

Get ready! It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year!

The average person spends 20 minutes researching prices on each item, and hits four different websites before they pull the trigger.

Here are three more stats from the survey.

1. The hardest person to buy for is Dad. But Mom was a close second, followed by your kids and your siblings.

2. A third of us would be willing to go through a five-hour SURGERY if it guaranteed we’d get the best deal on our Christmas presents. 32% would also give up alcohol for a year, and 29% would give up chocolate.

3. 69% of us have suffered from “saver’s remorse,” when you pay full price for something and feel guilty about it later.