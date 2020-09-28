We Spend About An Hour of Each Day On “Mundane Tasks”

These mundane tasks including, changing the bed, scrubbing toilets, and dusting are among the worst jobs we do daily.

A study of 2000 people found that the tasks we loathe the most including vacuuming, and doing laundry.

Six in 10 people said these jobs suck because they are so repetitive and are time-consuming.

Most people do not like everyday tasks of life, but there is THREE percent of adults who do enjoy their day-to-day routine.

The study also found more than two-fifths have attempted to add some amusement into their day-to-day routine. Three in 10 admitted to singing while doing the dishes while 14 percent dance around with the vacuum cleaner.

But those polled named 40 as the age life gets even more mundane, with the bleakest time of day considered to be 3.37 pm.

TOP 20 MOST MUNDANE TASKS ACCORDING TO BRITS

1. Ironing

2. Scrubbing the toilets

3. Dusting

4. Changing the bedding

5. Cleaning windows

6. Cleaning out the fridge

7. Cleaning the kitchen

8. Doing the washing up

9. Vacuuming

10. Folding up laundry

11. Making the bed

12. Emptying the dishwasher/putting away dry plates, cutlery

13. Hanging out the laundry to dry

14. Washing the car

15. Mowing the lawn

16. Putting a wash on

17. Doing the big shop at a supermarket

18. Loading the dishwasher

19. Cooking

20. Cleaning out the cat’s litter tray