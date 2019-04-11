We Think Our Partners Are Smarter Than They Actually Are, Study Says
Rose tinted glasses are absolutely a thing.
There was a study carried out by the University of Warsaw that found people actually rate their partner’s IO based on how happy they are in their relationship! So if you’re in love, you are more likely to tell people and think that your partner is very intelligent!
The study found that people routinely overestimate their partner’s IQ…
Basically, most people want a partner who is as smart as them but we tend to give them a bit too much credit.