We Use Duct Tape To Fix Everything, Even Wounds!

Over half of people say they currently have duct tape holding something together in their house!

Have you ever gotten a decent size cut that probably needed stitches, but instead you just threw some duct tape over it and figured that should take care of it?

According to a new survey, 32% of people say they’ve used duct tape on a cut or wound.

And that makes sense, because we basically use it for EVERYTHING.

48% have used it on their pipes

35% on their car

34% on their toilet

26% on a book

21% on their computer

19% on their phone.

And right now, the average person has SEVEN things that are being temporarily held together by duct tape.

