We Use Duct Tape To Fix Everything, Even Wounds!
One person in the survey says they’ve even used it to hold their baby’s diaper together!
Over half of people say they currently have duct tape holding something together in their house!
Have you ever gotten a decent size cut that probably needed stitches, but instead you just threw some duct tape over it and figured that should take care of it?
According to a new survey, 32% of people say they’ve used duct tape on a cut or wound.
And that makes sense, because we basically use it for EVERYTHING.
48% have used it on their pipes
35% on their car
34% on their toilet
26% on a book
21% on their computer
19% on their phone.
And right now, the average person has SEVEN things that are being temporarily held together by duct tape.