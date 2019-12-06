Listen Live

We Wake Up In A Bad Mood 300 Days A Year

That's most days...

By Kool Mornings

The odds are NOT good that you woke up this morning with a huge smile on your face, ready to take on the day.

According to a new study, we wake up in a bad mood 300 days a year.  That’s basically five or six days out of every week and 82% of the year.  And here’s why:

1.  We wake up too cold an average of 1.24 times a week.

 

2.  We wake up too hot an average of 1.74 times a week.

 

3.  Some loud noise wakes us up 1.38 times a week.

 

4.  And a bad or strange dream wakes us up 1.4 times a week.

 

That adds up to 5.76 nights a week, or 300 bad wake ups a year.

 

The study, conducted for Hatch.co, also found we only get 91 nights of full, uninterrupted sleep per year, but even some of those nights end with us waking up in a bad mood.

