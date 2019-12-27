Listen Live

We WISH This Was Our Holiday Hack!

Cash is KING and so is this packagin.

By Host Blogs, Josh

Sometimes during the holidays, all you want is CASH.

It’s honestly the best gift! You can buy what you want, and use it towards what you may need.

Well twitter used TwoClawsMedia had their family request JUST cash.

So they did the best the could possible, by making AMAZING packaging!

Check it out!

Transformers inspired, Funko Pops, Star Wars, GI Joes and more were all used as inspo!

Damn, would you try this next year?

