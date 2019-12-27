We WISH This Was Our Holiday Hack!

Sometimes during the holidays, all you want is CASH.

It’s honestly the best gift! You can buy what you want, and use it towards what you may need.

Well twitter used TwoClawsMedia had their family request JUST cash.

So they did the best the could possible, by making AMAZING packaging!

Check it out!

None of the kids wanted toys for Christmas this year, they just wanted cash. Understandable, but cash as a gift, while practical, always feels impersonal, so I made special packaging. Went over well pic.twitter.com/urXVCHtDyW — Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh (@TwoClawsMedia) December 26, 2019

Transformers inspired, Funko Pops, Star Wars, GI Joes and more were all used as inspo!

Damn, would you try this next year?