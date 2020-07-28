Wealthier Men More More Likely To Be Obese And Have High Blood Pressure According To A New Study!

A new study found that more money is correlated with higher weight and blood pressure! Women with higher household incomes were more likely to be obese and drink more alcohol every day.

These behaviours can cause hypertension!

“Men with high-paying daytime jobs are at particular risk of high blood pressure,” the study found.

The study offers solutions sighting, “High blood pressure is a lifestyle-related disease.” “Men with higher incomes need to improve their lifestyles to prevent high blood pressure . . .

Steps include eating healthily, exercising, and controlling weight. Alcohol should be kept to moderate levels and binge drinking avoided.”

