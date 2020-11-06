Wedding Crashers 2 Could Happen!

According to reports, Vince Vaughn is in talks to star in a sequel to Wedding Crashers!

Owen Wilson is also said to be apart of the conversation that would put the guys in the same movie for the first time since 2005.

Vaughn told Entertainment Tonight, “Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously (about) a sequel to that movie,” he shares. “So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”