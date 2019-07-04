Weekend Events July 5, 6 & 7
Barrie's Craft Beer & BBQ Festival and more...
Downtown Barrie Craft Beer & BBQ Festival
July 5th – 7th at Heritage Park & Meridian Place – Look for our Kool Days of Summer Street Team
- Live Music
- 12 Craft Breweries
- 5 Professional BBQ Teams
- Food Trucks
- Free entrance for all ages
- Saturday night at 7:30pm see, Lighthouse perform on the Meridian Place Stage
Barrielicious
July 5th – 21st Summer Festival celebrating local restaurants and chefs
View this post on Instagram
Barrielicious starts THIS Friday!!! ✨✨ Our menu has items from our new menus launching NEXT MONDAY!!! Our entire menu is available TO GO & is super easy to take back to your office, on a picnic or home for dinner 🌱 Plant based, gluten free & seriously delicious our entire menu will leave you feeling satisfied, healthy & happy ✌🏼 See you Friday friends! . . . . @barrielicious1 @ripejuicery @tourismbarrie @citybarrie @downtownbarrie #barrielicious #summer #thatburgerthough #juicepopsicles #bringonsummer
- Over 40 local restaurants participating
- Offering 3 course meals
- At fixed prices ranging from $15, $20 & $30
- Barrielicious runs until July 21st
Family Fishing Week
Fish Ontario lakes license free until July 7th
Licence-free #FamilyFishingWeek is the perfect time to introduce a child to #fishing! https://t.co/AGYy4c692H pic.twitter.com/ARpHTlSCyz
— Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) July 3, 2019
Mariposa Folk Festival
Tudhope Park, Orillia
#Mariposa2019 kicks off Friday, July 5th! Please check our General Info for any questions you might have and tweet / message us if you don’t see an answer to yours. We’re here to help and make your festival experience unforgettable. Photo: Christine Cox https://t.co/u246i50rnJ pic.twitter.com/cbIGmyeIzi
— mariposafolk (@mariposafolk) July 4, 2019
- Happening July 5th – 7th
- Multiple Stages
- Headlining act Saturday night is Tom Cochrane & Red Rider
Ghost Tours at Discovery Harbour
Penetanguishene – Every Saturday and Wednesday night
- Tour the historic grounds
- Guided tours by lantern light
- Learn of the history and local eerie happenings
Sunset Speedway
Saturday is race day at the oval track in Innisfil
39th Annual Summer Vintage Boat Show
Saturday, July 6th at Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst
Rotary Dockfest
Saturday, July 6 at River Mill Park in Huntsville