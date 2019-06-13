Listen Live

WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 14, 15 & 16

Treat Dad to some BBQ this weekend...

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

INNISFIL RIBFEST & MUSIC FESTIVAL – INNISFIL REC COMPLEX

  • 4 Top BBQ Teams dishing out chicken, ribs and pulled pork all weekend
  • Marketplace
  • Vendors
  • Midway for the kids
  • Live Music
  • Fireworks display Saturday night at 9:45pm

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

BARRIE JAZZ & BLUEST FEST – VENUES ACROSS ALLISTON, BRADFORD, INNISFIL, MIDLAND, ORILLIA

  • Enjoy performances from Centre Stage at Heritage Park all weekend
  • See the Festival Finale shows this Sunday
  • Juno Award Nominee jazz and blues performers

SATURDAY

MEC PADDLEFEST – BARRIE, CENTENNIAL BEACH

  • Dive into the world of kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddle boarding.
  • You can go for a test paddle
  • Learn skills from the experts
  • Browse exhibitor booths

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY

TOTTENHAM BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

  • 3 days of bluegrass music
  • Live from Tottenham Conservation Area

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

HOCKEYFEST BARRIE – BARRIE MOLSON CENTRE

SATURDAY

GRAVENHURST CAR SHOW

SUNDAY

BRACEBRIDGE FATHER’S DAY CAR SHOW

  • Happening through downtown along Manitoba Street

