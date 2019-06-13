WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 14, 15 & 16

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY
INNISFIL RIBFEST & MUSIC FESTIVAL – INNISFIL REC COMPLEX
- 4 Top BBQ Teams dishing out chicken, ribs and pulled pork all weekend
- Marketplace
- Vendors
- Midway for the kids
- Live Music
- Fireworks display Saturday night at 9:45pm
BARRIE JAZZ & BLUEST FEST – VENUES ACROSS ALLISTON, BRADFORD, INNISFIL, MIDLAND, ORILLIA
- Enjoy performances from Centre Stage at Heritage Park all weekend
- See the Festival Finale shows this Sunday
- Juno Award Nominee jazz and blues performers
SATURDAY
MEC PADDLEFEST – BARRIE, CENTENNIAL BEACH
- Dive into the world of kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddle boarding.
- You can go for a test paddle
- Learn skills from the experts
- Browse exhibitor booths
FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY
TOTTENHAM BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL
- 3 days of bluegrass music
- Live from Tottenham Conservation Area
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
HOCKEYFEST BARRIE – BARRIE MOLSON CENTRE
SATURDAY
GRAVENHURST CAR SHOW
SUNDAY
BRACEBRIDGE FATHER’S DAY CAR SHOW
- Happening through downtown along Manitoba Street