WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 1st & 2nd

Georgian Auto Show Weekend...

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

THE GEORGIAN COLLEGE AUTO SHOW

(BARRIE CAMPUS GATES OPEN TODAY 10 – 6)

  • Vendor Village is open today, packed, explore the fun field and kids zone
  • Try the Porsche Test Track
  • See the Canine Dog Show
  • Kids can try Yamaha Mini Bikes
  • Live Auction 
  • An appearance by Batman

SATURDAY

CELEBRATE BARRIE

(CENTENNIAL PARK ON WATERFRONT, OPEN 10-6)

  • Live music 
  • Heritage Village
  • Family fun zone
  • Marketplace 

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

30TH ANNUAL BARRIE NATIVE FRIENDSHIP CENTRE POW WOW

(AT SUNNIDALE PARK)

SATURDAY

THE ROTARY CLUB OF BARRIE HURONIA PRESENTS THE 41ST ANNUAL ROTARY LOBSTERFEST

(AT EASTVIEW ARENA, DOORS OPEN AT 6)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

COOKSTOWN WING DING WHAM BAM WEEKEND

(COOKSTOWN FAIRGROUNDS & FOODLAND PLAZA )

 

  • Canada’s largest community yard sale
  • Craft and food vendors
  • Live Music
  • Festival games

SATURDAY

MIDHURST SOAPBOX DERBY & CLASSIC CAR SHOW

(AT DORAN AND FINLAY MILL RD UNTIL 3)

SATURDAY

RACE DAY AT SUNSET SPEEDWAY

(INNISFIL, OPENING GREEN FLAG DROPS AT 6P)

