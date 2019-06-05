Listen Live

WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 7, 8 & 9

RELAY FOR LIFE BARRIE/ORILLIA & MORE...

By Darryl on the Drive, Summer Events Report

Friday, June 7th

Relay for Life Barrie/Orillia – Chappell Farms at 617 Penetanguishene Rd.

  • See our Kool Days of Summer Street Team on location
  • Canadian Cancer Society’s largest fundraiser of the year
  • Event will run from 6p-midnight
  • See the Opening Ceremony and Cancer Survivors lap
  • Food
  • Vendors

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival – Alliston, Bradford, Georgina, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia

  • Happening June 6 – 17th
  • Various Venues

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

37th Annual Spring Barrie Automotive Flea Market – Burls Creek Event Grounds, Oro Medonte

  • Cars, Trucks
  • Antiques & collectibles galore
  • Acres of car parts
  • Tools
  • Clothing and workwear
  • Hundreds of vendors
  • Car show

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Spring, Boat, Cottage & Outdoor Show – Port of Orillia

  • New and pre-owned boats
  • Recreational equipment
  • Cottage and outdoor products

Saturday

Shinebright Festival – Coldwater Arena – 12 Hour Charity Music Marathon

Saturday

Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival – Downtown Midland

  • Hundreds of vendors
  • Buskers/entertainers
  • Kids zone
  • Live entertainment
  • Every single kind of butter tart you can imagine
  • The best butter tart competition

Saturday

Fan Appreciation Night at Sunset Speedway – Innisfil

Saturday & Sunday

Wheels & Tracks in Motion – Simcoe County Museum

  • Take a journey into our past
  • Crushing, excavating, hoisting and more
  • See live demonstrations
  • Watch steamrollers, road-graders, earth-movers, and other historical construction machines in action
  • Take a ride through the grounds on the people-mover

 

 

