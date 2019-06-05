WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 7, 8 & 9
RELAY FOR LIFE BARRIE/ORILLIA & MORE...
Friday, June 7th
Relay for Life Barrie/Orillia – Chappell Farms at 617 Penetanguishene Rd.
- See our Kool Days of Summer Street Team on location
- Canadian Cancer Society’s largest fundraiser of the year
- Event will run from 6p-midnight
- See the Opening Ceremony and Cancer Survivors lap
- Food
- Vendors
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival – Alliston, Bradford, Georgina, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia
- Happening June 6 – 17th
- Various Venues
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
37th Annual Spring Barrie Automotive Flea Market – Burls Creek Event Grounds, Oro Medonte
- Cars, Trucks
- Antiques & collectibles galore
- Acres of car parts
- Tools
- Clothing and workwear
- Hundreds of vendors
- Car show
Friday, Saturday & Sunday
The Spring, Boat, Cottage & Outdoor Show – Port of Orillia
- New and pre-owned boats
- Recreational equipment
- Cottage and outdoor products
Saturday
Shinebright Festival – Coldwater Arena – 12 Hour Charity Music Marathon
Saturday
Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival – Downtown Midland
- Hundreds of vendors
- Buskers/entertainers
- Kids zone
- Live entertainment
- Every single kind of butter tart you can imagine
- The best butter tart competition
Saturday
Fan Appreciation Night at Sunset Speedway – Innisfil
FAN APPRECIATION night THIS SATURDAY! Reduced grandstand admission, autograph session trackside, and a full night of racing. 🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/qIMiDqDxQF
— Sunset Speedway (@Sunset_Speedway) June 5, 2019
Saturday & Sunday
Wheels & Tracks in Motion – Simcoe County Museum
- Take a journey into our past
- Crushing, excavating, hoisting and more
- See live demonstrations
- Watch steamrollers, road-graders, earth-movers, and other historical construction machines in action
- Take a ride through the grounds on the people-mover