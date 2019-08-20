Weight Watchers Launches Weight Loss App For Kids And Teens

If you have a kid between the ages of 8 and 17 who may be struggling with their weight- the mega diet company has launched a new program called Kurbo by WW.

It’s a free app available using the “traffic light” system. The app ranks foods into categories of green (eat all the time) yellow (eat in moderation) and red (stop and think about it).

Like other diet apps, users enter their weight, hight and age. The app features a physical activity tracker and also includes breathing exercises and looks very much like Snapchat.

Kids can also signed up for a one-on-one coaching session via video chat for 15 minutes a week.

Weight Watchers caused some controversy last February after it announced they were offering a weight-loss program for teens 13-17.

