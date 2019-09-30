WEIRD THINGS YOU CAN’T CARRY ON TO A PLANE

According to a new study, you should be booking flights for your holiday travels now. Besides the obvious- there are a number of weird items that you cannot take on a plane…

1. Magic 8 Balls. Because of the liquid inside.

2. Bowling pins. So if you’re a professional juggler, you’ll have to check them. Bowling balls are okay though.

3. Cast-iron cookware. Because it’s heavy and could be used as a weapon.

4. Pool cues. Again, because they’re like a weapon. Hockey sticks, ski poles, and lacrosse sticks are banned for the same reason.

5. Cooking sprays, like Pam. Because aerosols are flammable and might explode. (Like the can of dry shampoo we heard about this week that blew up in a hot car.)

Now here are a bunch of weird things the TSA explicitly says you CAN carry on to a plane:

Antlers, fake skeletons, rocks, a football helmet, a tea kettle, fresh eggs, a Geiger counter for measuring radiation, Cheese graters, Harry Potter wands, a license plate, a live fish, a microwave, if the airline’s cool with it, a parachute, and your own inflatable life vest if you don’t want to use the one under your seat.

