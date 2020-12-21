Welcome To Winter!
It's here, so why not embrace it!
WINTER SOLSTICE — Yup. It’s officially winter.
Also known as the winter solstice when the North Pole is at its farthest from the sun. That means for us in the northern hemisphere, it’s the shortest day of the year. Hey, at least the days are getting longer again!
Good things about winter!
Snow Angels
Cozy Fires
Warm Socks
Hot chocolate
Holiday lights
Sledding
Homemade soups
The smell of pine
Winter fashion
Holiday movies
Snowboarding and skiing
Ice skating
Snowball fights
Animals in sweaters