Welcome To Winter!

WINTER SOLSTICE — Yup. It’s officially winter.

Also known as the winter solstice when the North Pole is at its farthest from the sun. That means for us in the northern hemisphere, it’s the shortest day of the year. Hey, at least the days are getting longer again!

Good things about winter!

Snow Angels

Cozy Fires

Warm Socks

Hot chocolate

Holiday lights

Sledding

Homemade soups

The smell of pine

Winter fashion

Holiday movies

Snowboarding and skiing

Ice skating

Snowball fights

Animals in sweaters