We’re Almost Certain A Frasier Reboot Is Coming!

Kelsey Grammer was spotted clutching a Frasier Script in plain sight the other day! Kelsey played Dr. Frasier Crane in the spin off sitcom to Cheers from the late 90’s until it ended in 2004!

The appearance of the script appears to not only confirm that the show is set for a comeback, but that at least one new episode has been written.

Ever since the successful reboots of Will & Grace and Roseanne, there has been talks about a reboot!

The show originally centred around Frasier’s relationship with his father, Martin Crane, played by the late John Mahoney.