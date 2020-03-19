We’re Gonna Have To Wait A Little Longer To See Our ‘Friends’
They can't be there for you!
Like everything else it seems, the planned “friends” reunion has been delayed due to Coronavirus.
The ‘Friends’ special was scheduled to film next week on the original sound stage and was to broadcast in May on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service.
Hollywood has been basically shutdown as authorities try to get this virus under control. No new dates has been set for filming yet…
Until things get back to normal, reruns it is…