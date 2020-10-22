Listen Live

WestJet & Air Canada Are Having an Argument Online

It's all about refundable fares

By Darryl on the Drive

Yesterday WestJet made the below announcement about refunds…

Then 2 hrs later, in a rare move Air Canada clapped back to WestJet’s news with this…

It’s something we never really see, a back and fourth between big companies but boy is this entertaining… And WestJet wasn’t done…

