WestJet & Air Canada Are Having an Argument Online
It's all about refundable fares
Yesterday WestJet made the below announcement about refunds…
Effective Monday, November 2, we will begin to provide refunds to guests whose flights were cancelled by WestJet as a result of COVID-19. Learn more – https://t.co/PSV4bxcYn0 pic.twitter.com/97939lpSlD
— WestJet (@WestJet) October 21, 2020
Then 2 hrs later, in a rare move Air Canada clapped back to WestJet’s news with this…
Misleading statement! @WestJet is just now catching up to our policy to refund refundable fares. We have already refunded over $1.2 Billion in refundable fares to date.
— Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 21, 2020
It’s something we never really see, a back and fourth between big companies but boy is this entertaining… And WestJet wasn’t done…
Let’s clear the air. We’re offering refunds for guests if we cancelled their flight. Even the lowest cost tickets will be refunded to original form of payment if WestJet caused the cancellation.
— WestJet (@WestJet) October 22, 2020