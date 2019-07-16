We’ve Been Eating Chocolate Wrong Our Entire Lives!

Apparently we’ve all been eating chocolate wrong our whole lives. According to experts, here are four ways to make it taste even better.

1. Stop chewing it so much. You’ll taste it more if you press it up on the roof of your mouth, and let it dissolve by sucking on it.

2. Stop eating it in huge chunks. Breaking it up into smaller pieces releases the aromas. So you taste it more, especially if it’s good chocolate. Rubbing it with your thumb also helps, but sounds kinda messy.

3. Smell it before you eat it. Just like wine, experts say you should smell your chocolate before you pop it in your mouth. It primes your taste buds, so you get more of the flavour.

4. Stop washing it down so fast. The taste of chocolate lasts a fairly long time if you let it linger. So you keep getting the flavour without eating more, which also saves calories.

