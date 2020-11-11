We’ve Gotten Nostalgic While In Quarantine, Rewatching These Films!

A new survey finds that seven in 10 people got nostalgic when streaming during lockdown with the average person rewatching 30 TV episodes and 14 movies since this pandemic started.

The top titles rewatched include, Seinfeld, Game of Thrones, Jurassic Park and the Indiana Jones movies, with nostalgia peaking in May 2020.

One in four respondents has treated themselves to a vintage item since the pandemic began.

Three in 10 have purchased memorabilia, and the same proportion has purchased prints from a past vacation, or other personal photos.

TOP QUARANTINE TV SHOW REWATCHES

1. Seinfeld (18%)

2. Game of Thrones (17%)

3. Friends (17%)

4. The Office (16%)

5. I Love Lucy (16%)

6. The Twilight Zone (16%)

7. New Girl (15%)

8. Bob’s Burgers (14%)

9. Supernatural (14%)

10. The Vampire Diaries (13%)

TOP QUARANTINE MOVIE REWATCHES

1. Jurassic Park (26%)

2. Indiana Jones (19%)

3. Die Hard (19%)

4. Home Alone (18%)

5. Back to the Future (16%)

6. Forrest Gump (15%)

7. The Shawshank Redemption (15%)

8. Ghostbusters (15%)

9. Men in Black (15%)

10. Shrek (15%)