What Clothes Are Too Inappropriate For A Casual Dress Code at the Office!

Apparently flip-flops are a no no!

By Kool Mornings

According to a new survey, 26% of people work somewhere that’s business casual, 33% work somewhere that’s just casual, and 20% work at some place with zero dress code.  That adds up to 79% of people.

BUT, is it still possible to dress TOO casually in those places?  The survey asked people what’s still off-limits, and here are the top four.

 

1.  Ripped jeans, 73%.

 

2.  Leggings, 56%.

3.  High heels over three inches, 50%.

4.  Open-toed shoes, 40%.

And finally, 38% of people under 35 say they’ve been pulled aside and asked to dress more professionally.

