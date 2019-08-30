What Clothes Are Too Inappropriate For A Casual Dress Code at the Office!

According to a new survey, 26% of people work somewhere that’s business casual, 33% work somewhere that’s just casual, and 20% work at some place with zero dress code. That adds up to 79% of people.

BUT, is it still possible to dress TOO casually in those places? The survey asked people what’s still off-limits, and here are the top four.

1. Ripped jeans, 73%.

2. Leggings, 56%.

3. High heels over three inches, 50%.

4. Open-toed shoes, 40%.

And finally, 38% of people under 35 say they’ve been pulled aside and asked to dress more professionally.