Listen Live

What Dads Want For Father’s Day, According To A New Survey

Father's Day is this Sunday. 

By Kool Parents

And if you haven’t gotten your dad a present, don’t worry . . . apparently dads have REALLY low expectations for what they want.

A new survey asked dads what they want the most for Father’s Day, and here are the results . . .

1.  A phone call from my kids, 47%.

2.  A big steak, 41%.

3.  Some peace and quiet, 38%.

4.  Watching a baseball game with the family, 38%.

5.  A few beers, 35%.

6.  A cheap, practical gift like socks or a tie, 35%.

7.  A glass of wine, 34%.

8.  To watch whatever I want on TV, 34%.

9.  A glass of whiskey, 29%.

10.  An expensive physical gift, like an Apple watch, 29%.

Related posts

Pampers Are Installing 5000 Change Tables In Men’s Public Bathrooms Across the US And Canada

WATCH: Interview with Dad from Viral Baby Talk Video

Ten Most Common “Rules Of The House” Parents Have For Their Kids