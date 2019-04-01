What Does Bob Saget Say About Lori Loughlin?

Lori Loughlin is headed back to court on Wednesday over the college scandal and Bob Saget (Danny Tanner) is finally breaking his silence in the matter! A few weeks ago it had come out that Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky) her husband, Felicity Huffman and others were arrest and charged with fraud in the U.S. college admissions scandal. So what does Danny have to say on the matter?

Speaking to reporters after leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills last week said; “You love who you love in your life.” “I’m on the team of people that I love,” Saget continued, “but life’s complicated. I don’t like talking about it.” Other cast members of Fuller House including Candace Cameron- Bure have also stood in solidarity with Lori!

John Stamos was also asked to comment on the issue when leaving the same restaurant and said, “I will at some point ― I’m just not ready to talk about it.”

Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 to make it appear that their daughters were members of rowing teams to get them into school! Loughlin and Giannulli will appear in court on April 3.