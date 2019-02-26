What Does Jason Momoa Think About The Girl Scout Who Used His Image To Sell Cookies?

What did Jason Momoa think of the little girl scout that used his upper shirtless body and name to sell her scout cookies by plastering his image all over the cookie boxes and changing the name from Samoas to Momoas?

When asked the question prior to the Oscars, he responded by saying “He was waiting to get some free ones.” Also adding that “ I love girl scout cookies.”

Also if you were wondering what Jason’s favourite cookies are, they are shortbread, not Samoas…