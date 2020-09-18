What Does The Perfect Night Involve?
Wine is winning on a Friday night!
According to a new study of 2000 adults, found the perfect evening at home includes beer or a glass of wine, a relaxing bubble bath, and about 27 minutes browsing Instagram among other things.
The perfect night starts with finishing work by 5:52 pm, curry for dinner, and being curled up in front of the TV by 8:13 pm.
The perfect night also includes cheesecake at some point while watching three episodes of the latest must-watch show.
The research found that 73% of adults prefer a Friday night at home rather than a night out.
62% of people said that Friday night is the highlight of their week, and we start to look forward to it on Monday.
Other fun on a Friday night in includes:
Listening to music 33%
Reading a book 31%
Playing video games 11%
Drinking cocktails 11%
A massage 11%
talking on the phone with family 10%