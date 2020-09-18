What Does The Perfect Night Involve?

According to a new study of 2000 adults, found the perfect evening at home includes beer or a glass of wine, a relaxing bubble bath, and about 27 minutes browsing Instagram among other things.

The perfect night starts with finishing work by 5:52 pm, curry for dinner, and being curled up in front of the TV by 8:13 pm.

The perfect night also includes cheesecake at some point while watching three episodes of the latest must-watch show.

The research found that 73% of adults prefer a Friday night at home rather than a night out.

62% of people said that Friday night is the highlight of their week, and we start to look forward to it on Monday.

Other fun on a Friday night in includes:

Listening to music 33%

Reading a book 31%

Playing video games 11%

Drinking cocktails 11%

A massage 11%

talking on the phone with family 10%