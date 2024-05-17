Listen Live

WHAT FLAVOUR IS MCDONALD’S NEW “GRANDMA MCFLURRY”?

What's next, Grampa Apple Pie?

By Kool Eats

Teenagers are dressing like grandparents now, with their tube socks and high-waisted pants.  So maybe that’ll be a hit.  McDonald’s announced a new menu item landing next Tuesday called the “Grandma McFlurry”.  (???)

McHappy Day May 8th 2024

It’s a vanilla soft serve with crunchy bits of candy and a new flavoured syrup.  They say it tastes “like Grandma’s favourite treat that she hid in her purse.”

They haven’t revealed exactly what the flavour is.  But people online are claiming it’s caramel and butterscotch and tastes like a Werther’s Original.

