WHAT FLAVOUR IS MCDONALD’S NEW “GRANDMA MCFLURRY”?

Teenagers are dressing like grandparents now, with their tube socks and high-waisted pants. So maybe that’ll be a hit. McDonald’s announced a new menu item landing next Tuesday called the “Grandma McFlurry”. (???)

It’s a vanilla soft serve with crunchy bits of candy and a new flavoured syrup. They say it tastes “like Grandma’s favourite treat that she hid in her purse.”

They haven’t revealed exactly what the flavour is. But people online are claiming it’s caramel and butterscotch and tastes like a Werther’s Original.