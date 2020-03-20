WHAT FOODS WERE SO UNDESIRABLE THAT THEY FOUND THEMSELVES ALONE ON EMPTY SHELVES?

In the last two weeks, people have been rushing to grocery stores to stock up on supplies. People cleared out most shelves, buying up frozen pizzas, Mac and cheese, eggs, milk and toilet Paper…

But, you may have noticed that some products remain, these are the products that appear to be undesirable to people even during a pandemic…

A website took a bunch of people’s media pictures to put together a list of the foods that no one wanted, even now.

Those include . . .

1. Frozen pizzas with pineapple, or with cauliflower and broccoli crusts.

2. Cans of Manhattan Clam Chowder soup in a New England grocery store.

3. Hot Tamales-flavoured Peeps.

4. Baby Shark cereal.

5. Aquafina water.

6. Gluten-free battered halibut.

7. Unsalted potato chips.

8. And, of course, Corona beer.