What Have You Done In The Past Few Weeks That You Rarely Did Before?

A new survey asked people what they’ve found themselves doing in the past few weeks that they never or rarely ever did before.

And here are the results, ranked by how many people are doing them now compared to before . . .

1. Worked from home.

2. Participated in a video call.

3. Wiped with something other than toilet paper. (Yes, really. There’s been a 75% jump in the number of people doing this in the past few weeks. It used to be 4% of people who’d done this. Now that’s up to 7%.)

4. Exercised at home.

5. Went grocery shopping at an independent or corner store.

6. Paid attention to the news.

7. Ordered grocery delivery.

8. Played a board game.



9. Went to a butcher.

10. Ordered food delivery.

